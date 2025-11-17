Ecuador voters reject return of US military bases in high-stakes referendum

Quito, Ecuador - Ecuadorian voters roundly rejected the return of US military bases to the country in a referendum Sunday, a major political blow to Trump-friendly President Daniel Noboa.

Women hold signs during a march calling on people to vote NO in the referendum proposed by Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, in Quito on November 12, 2025. © RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

With three-quarters of the vote counted, about 60% of Ecuadorians had voted "no" to lifting a longstanding ban on foreign bases.

The rejection effectively blocks the US military from returning to an airbase at Manta on the Pacific coast – once a hub for Washington's anti-drug operations.

It is a serious defeat for Noboa, who has staked his political fortunes on tackling rampant cartel violence and forging an alliance with US President Donald Trump.

The vote came against the backdrop of deadly US military airstrikes against boats in the Caribbean and Pacific which Washington claims were smuggling drugs – a divisive policy which Noboa has backed.

"They wanted to scrap our rights, sell our sovereignty and hand it to Trump so he could install gringo military bases," said Ricardo Moreno (70).

Nearly 14 million Ecuadorians were eligible to cast ballots on whether to overturn a 2008 ban on foreign military bases.

Voters were also asked three other questions: whether they should end public funding for political parties, reduce the number of lawmakers, and create an elected body that would draft a new constitution.

The early count showed those proposals failing by a large margin, too.

"We respect the will of the Ecuadorian people," Noboa said, accepting the result.

Noboa had hoped a new constitution would give him more powers to tackle crime, curb the power of the judiciary, and reform the economy.