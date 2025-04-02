El Salvador's Nayib Bukele flaunts "iron fist" alliance with Trump amid mass migrant detentions

San Salvador, El Salvador - El Salvador 's president has become a key partner for US President Donald Trump's campaign to deport migrants , with both men hoping to reap the political benefits.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has agreed to jail people deported from the US by the Trump administration. © REUTERS

Through a rollout of slickly produced videos featuring chained and tattooed men roughly escorted off planes, Nayib Bukele has won the US president's attention.

"Thank you President Bukele, of El Salvador, for taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live!" Trump posted Monday on his TruthSocial platform.

His comments were accompanied by the latest video posted by Bukele featuring heavily staged, militaristic clips of migrants arriving in the Central American nation.

Trump's appreciation was quickly reciprocated: "Grateful for your words, President Trump. Onward together!" Bukele posted.

To cement the relationship, the pair will meet at the White House this month, with Bukele promising to bring "several cans of Diet Coke" for his famously soda-thirsty host.

But behind the hardman camaraderie lies raw politics.

For Bukele, accepting hundreds of deported people from the US "consolidates his image as the leader who transformed security in El Salvador," said Migration Policy Institute analyst Diego Chaves-Gonzalez.