Explosive weapons killed children at record levels in 2024, according to new report

London, UK - Explosive weapons killed or injured children at record levels last year, as wars increasingly move into urban areas, Save the Children said in a report published Thursday.

After fleeing Sudan, three young children sit in front of a pile of luggage at the Renk Transit Center in South Sudan on November 17, 2025. © RIAN COPE / AFP

Nearly 12,000 children were killed or injured in conflict last year worldwide, said the UK-based charity, citing UN figures. This was the highest number since records began in 2006, and was up by 42% on the 2020 total.

Previously, children in war zones were more likely to die from malnutrition, disease, or failing health systems.

But as conflicts, such as those in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, take place more and more in urban areas, children are being slaughtered as bombs and drones strike hospitals, schools, and residential areas, Save the Children said.

More than 70% of child casualties in war zones in 2024 were caused by explosive weapons, such as missiles and grenades, up from an average of around 59% in the period from 2020 to 2024, according to the report.

"The world is witnessing the deliberate destruction of childhood – and the evidence is undeniable," said Narmina Strishenets, senior conflict and humanitarian advocacy advisor at Save the Children UK.

"Children are paying the highest price in today's wars... Missiles are falling where children sleep, play and learn – turning the very places that should be the safest, like their homes and schools, into death traps."