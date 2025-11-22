South Africa's Ramaphosa will not hand G20 presidency to US embassy official after Trump's no-show

Johannesburg, South Africa - President Cyril Ramaphosa will not hand the next presidency of the G20 to a US embassy representative after President Donald Trump refused to attend this weekend outh African government said Saturday.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a family photo event on the opening day of the G20 Leader's Summit in Johannesburg on November 22, 2025. © REUTERS

The Trump administration has boycotted the Johannesburg meeting that wraps up on Sunday and said it would send the charge d'affaires of its US embassy in South Africa for the handover, with Washington assuming the 2026 presidency of the group of leading economies.

Ramaphosa "will not be handing over to the charge d'affaires from the US," Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told journalists.

"The United States is a member of the G20, and if they want to be represented, they can still send anyone at the right level," he said.

This would be the head of state, a minister, or a "special envoy appointed by the president," Lamola said.

Otherwise, a handover could take place at government offices between officials of the same ranking, he said.