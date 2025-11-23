Iran warns of US and Israeli attempts to target supreme leader Khamenei

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's intelligence ministry has warned of attempts by foreign adversaries, including the US and Israel, to target supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and destabilize the Islamic republic.

Iran has warned of US and Israeli plots to target Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and destabilize the country. © KHAMENEI.IR / AFP

The country's ISNA news agency reported on Saturday that intelligence minister Esmail Khatib cautioned "the enemy seeks to target the supreme leader, sometimes with assassination attempts, sometimes with hostile attacks."

While it was not immediately clear if the minister was referring to a specific incident, statements on threats against Khamenei's life had been rare prior to a 12-day war between Israel and Iran that began when Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign in June.

"Those who act in this direction, knowingly or unknowingly, are the infiltrating agents of the enemy," Khatib added, referring directly to Israel and the US.

During the conflict earlier this year, Israel targeted senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists and sites, as well as residential areas, with the US later joining with strikes on key nuclear facilities.

Asked about reports during the war that US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill the supreme leader out of concern it would escalate the Iran-Israel showdown, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dismissive but said the move would "end the conflict."

At the time, Trump had also said that Iran's supreme leader was a "very easy target" and that "we are not going to take him out, at least not for now."

He later said in a post on Truth Social he had saved Iran's supreme leader from "A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH."