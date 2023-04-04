Finland officially a NATO member after depositing accession papers with US

Brussels, Belgium - Finland is officially a member of NATO after Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto deposited accession papers with the US on Tuesday in Brussels.

The Finnish flag is set to be hoisted in front of NATO headquarters after it became the 31st member of the alliance. © REUTERS

Finland becomes the 31st member of the alliance after overcoming opposition from Turkey. This is a "historic day," NATO Secretary General Jens Stotlenberg said.



Article 5 of the NATO treaty, a powerful collective security guarantee, now applies to Finland. An attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all allies.

The Finnish flag is set to be hoisted in front of NATO headquarters, alphabetically placed between the flags of Estonia and France. Finland then participates for the first time in a NATO foreign ministers' meeting as a full-fledged member.

Finland applied together with Sweden for NATO membership in May 2022 in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but its application got tangled up in Turkey's opposition to Sweden's entry.

All NATO members must unanimously agree to admit new members. After months of talks brokered by the alliance, Turkey eventually relented and voted last week to admit Finland into NATO.