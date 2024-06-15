G7 calls for global ceasefire during Paris Olympics – but is it possible?

Bari, Italy - The world 's seven leading industrialized democracies are campaigning for warring parties to lay down their weapons during this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

The world's seven leading industrialized democracies are campaigning for warring parties to lay down their weapons during this summer's Olympic Games in Paris. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

At the end of the summit of heads of state and governments of the Group of Seven (G7) on Saturday, host Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, said the entire group favors keeping the guns silent during the games.

This demand is also included in the official final declaration. The Paris Olympic Games begin on July 16 and end on August 11.

Meloni said the idea of a new Olympic Truce had been put forward by France in the G7 discussions. The group consists of the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada.

"It was a good proposal that was unanimously accepted," the Italian leader said.

However, in view of the many wars in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions of the world, the idea is not considered to have much chance of success.