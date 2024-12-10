Haiti's voodoo community targeted in horrific massacre: "Direct attack on humanity"

Nearly 200 people in Haiti were killed in brutal weekend violence reportedly orchestrated by a powerful gang leader against voodoo practitioners.

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - Nearly 200 people in Haiti were killed in brutal weekend violence reportedly orchestrated against voodoo practitioners, with the government on Monday condemning a massacre of "unbearable cruelty."

Thousands of Haitians were evacuated after gang members killed almost 200 voodoo practitioners in Port-au-Prince. © CLARENS SIFFROY / AFP The killings in the capital Port-au-Prince were overseen by powerful gang leader Micanor "Mikanò" Altès, who was convinced that his son's illness was caused by followers of the religion, according to civil organization the Committee for Peace and Development (CPD). It was the latest act of extreme violence by powerful gangs that control most of the capital city in the Caribbean country, destabilized for decades by foreign interference and natural disasters. "He decided to cruelly punish all elderly people and voodoo practitioners who, in his imagination, would be capable of sending a bad spell on his son," a statement from the Haiti-based group said. World South Korean president banned from leaving the country after martial law move UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the "horrific" violence, which his spokesman said left at least 184 people, including 127 elderly men and women, dead. Calling the bloody episode an "act of barbarity, of unbearable cruelty," the office of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said "this monstrous crime constitutes a direct attack on humanity."

Voodoo practitioners in Port-au-Prince rounded up

Haitian armed forces patrol the streets of Port-au-Prince after the weekend's horrific violence. © CLARENS SIFFROY / AFP Both the CPD and UN said that the killings took place in the capital's western coastal neighborhood of Cite Soleil. Reached by telephone by AFP, a resident confirmed the attacks and said that his 76-year-old father was among the victims. "The bandits set fire to his body. The family cannot even organize a burial for him since we were unable to recover the body," he told AFP on condition of anonymity so as not to compromise the safety of other relatives. Mexico Man arrested after trying to divert Mexico-bound flight to US "I also fear for their lives," he said. "I will try to get them out." "The gang's soldiers were responsible for identifying victims in their homes to take them to the chief's stronghold to be executed," the CPD said. "Reliable sources within the community report that more than a hundred people were massacred, their bodies mutilated and burned in the street," it said. One of the organization's leaders, Fritznel Pierre, told Radio Magik 9 in an interview that the number of casualties was not exhaustive, as the area was difficult to access. He reported that henchmen had hunted down old people and voodoo followers living in the Wharf Jeremie section of Cite Soleil between Friday evening and Saturday. "Motorcycle taxi drivers who tried to flee with targeted people were also executed," he said.

Thousands killed in Haiti in brutal year

Haiti has been roiled by violence for almost a year after armed groups overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry. © CLARENS SIFFROY / AFP Voodoo was brought to Haiti by African victims of France's chattel slavery and is a mainstay of the country's culture. It was banned during the brutal French colonial rule and only recognized as an official religion by the Haitian government in 2003. While it incorporates elements of other religious beliefs, including Catholicism, voodoo has been historically attacked by other religions. Haiti has suffered from decades of instability caused by the disastrous meddling of colonial powers, mainly the US and France. In February, armed groups launched coordinated attacks in the capital to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry, who was backed by the President Joe Biden's administration in spite of the widespread opposition of Haitians. Gangs now control 80% of the city. A Kenyan-led police support mission pushed by the US and the UN has not helped matters, and violence has continued to soar. More than 700,000 people are internally displaced in Haiti, half of them children. Some 5,000 more were forced from their homes by the weekend massacre, the International Organization for Migration said.