US triples support for Haiti security mission amid crisis as beleaguered prime minister steps down

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - The US has pledged to increase its financial support for a multinational security mission in crisis-hit Haiti by $100 million to $300 million, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday at a meeting of Caribbean heads of government.

The US will contribute $300 million to a multinational security force set up to deal with the crisis in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. © REUTERS

Blinken also pledged $33 million in humanitarian aid for the Caribbean country.



At the meeting in Kingston, which was also attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a proposal was discussed to set up a transitional presidential council to resolve the political crisis.

Caribbean community of states CARICOM said that Interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry has agreed to resign.

A seven-member presidential council will be formed for the transition to elections in Haiti, which will appoint a new interim prime minister, Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said late on Monday after the meeting.

At the request of the Haitian government, the UN Security Council authorized an international police operation to combat gang violence in October. Kenya agreed to take the lead and provide around 1,000 of the planned 3,000 police officers. However, the deployment was recently halted by a court in Kenya.

According to a UN spokesperson on Monday, only $10.8 million have been raised so far to finance the mission. The US Congress has not yet released most of the promised funds.