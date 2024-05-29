Haiti transitional council names new prime minister amid gangs crisis

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - Haiti 's transitional government council on Tuesday named a new prime minister to lead the violence-hit Caribbean nation, choosing Garry Conille, who briefly served in that role from 2011 to 2012.

Garry Conille has been chosen by a transitional council to become Haiti's next prime minister. © THONY BELIZAIRE / AFP

A member of the council told AFP that Conille was chosen in a 6-1 vote Tuesday afternoon. Council president Edgard Leblanc and member Fritz Alphonse Jean also announced Conille's selection on social media.



The move comes as Haiti anticipates the deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational force tasked with wresting back control from violent gangs, which control swaths of the capital.

The UN-backed mission – which the US is providing with logistical support, but not boots on the ground – is reportedly intended to help Haiti's weak, outgunned police force defeat the gangs.

Armed groups, which also control large parts of the countryside, have long terrorized Haitians with random shootings, kidnappings, and sexual violence.

The country has been wracked for decades by poverty, natural disasters, political instability, and violence. It has had no president since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in 2021, and it has no sitting parliament.

Throughout its history, Haiti has faced extreme repression from Western nations – including the US – due to its symbolic status as the first Black Republic established by formerly enslaved people.