Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as "destabilizing"

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday criticized what he called the US' "destabilizing presence" after the deployment of B-52 bombers in the region.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei speaks during a press conference in Tehran. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

"We have always believed that the presence of America in the region is a destabilizing presence," Baghaei told a news conference in response to a question about the deployment, adding that it "will not deter (Iran's) resolve to defend itself."

The US military announced on Saturday the deployment of B-52 bombers to the Middle East as a warning to Iran, which has vowed to respond to October 26 Israeli strikes.

Iran launched an October 1 missile barrage targeting Israeli military infrastructure following Israel's killings of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

Last April, Israel launched an airstrike on an Iranian embassy complex in Damascus, Syria, killing 16 people.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in the October 26 strikes, which also caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems, officials said at the time. Iranian media also reported that a civilian was killed.

Baghaei said Iran's response would be "definite and decisive." He added that Iran supported "all initiatives and efforts" to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.