Iran's supreme leader vows "tooth-breaking response" against US and Israel over attacks

Tehran, Iran - Iran's supreme leader on Saturday vowed retaliation for attacks by Israel and the US, which is sending yet more military assets to the region to defend its ally.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Iran's response would cover attacks on both the Islamic republic and its allies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

"The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response," Khamenei said.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced deployment of ballistic missile defense destroyers, long-range B-52 bombers, and other resources to the Middle East, further committing itself to the unconditional support of Israel.

The capabilities would begin arriving "in coming months", a Pentagon spokesman said.

As Israel continues its full-scale assault on Lebanon and mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza, the region is already in the midst of a war that could yet escalate further.

Israel's military said it intercepted three drones over the Red Sea, after late Friday reporting seven drones launched from "several fronts". The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for four drone strikes on Eilat.

On Saturday, a strike in Israel's Sharon area north of Tel Aviv wounded 19 people, four of them moderately, after the army reported three projectiles fired from Lebanon into central Israel.