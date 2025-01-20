Iran urges Trump to take "realistic" approach to the Middle East

Tehran, Iran - Iran said Monday it hoped the incoming US administration under Donald Trump would adopt a "realistic" approach and show "respect" for the interests of countries in the region.

Iran is urging the US to approach Middle East policy with "respect" under the second administration of Donald Trump (stock image). © 123RF/fabrikacrimea

Trump will be sworn in for a second term as US president on Monday.

"We hope that the approaches and policies of the (new) US government will be realistic and based on international law and respect for the interests and desires of the nations of the region, including the Iranian nation," said foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.

Baqaei lambasted the outgoing administration of Joe Biden over its support for Israel's genocide in Palestine. He also said Biden's administration had failed to "show any seriousness" in reviving the nuclear deal with Iran.

During his first term, Trump pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran, withdrawing the US from a 2015 landmark nuclear deal which imposed curbs on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran adhered to the deal until Washington's withdrawal in 2018, but then began rolling back its commitments. Efforts to revive the pact have since faltered.