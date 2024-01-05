Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly bombings in Iran

Kerman, Iran - The Islamic State group said Thursday that it carried out twin bombings which killed at least 84 people at a memorial ceremony in Iran for slain Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani.

Flowers left in front of the Iranian embassy in Paris after an attack claimed by the Islamic State killed dozens of people at a memorial ceremony for general Qasem Soleimani. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

The claim from IS came as Iran observed a day of national mourning for those killed in Wednesday's blasts.



In a statement on Telegram, IS said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" among the crowds who had come to honor Soleimani on the anniversary of his death in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad four years ago.

Iranian investigators had already confirmed that the first blast at least was the work of a "suicide bomber" and believed the trigger for the second was "very probably another suicide bomber", the official IRNA news agency reported earlier, citing an "informed source".

The Security Council condemned the twin bombings as a "cowardly terrorist attack" and urged all UN member states "to cooperate actively" with Iran in holding its "perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors" accountable.

Soleimani, who headed the Guards' foreign operations arm the Quds Force, was a staunch enemy of IS, the Sunni extremist group which has carried out previous attacks in majority-Shiite Iran.

The death toll was revised down from around 100 the day after the bombings, which also wounded hundreds near Soleimani's tomb in the southern city of Kerman.