Japan "zombie" train spooks passengers ahead of Halloween

Tokyo, Japan - It's usually a serene two-and-a-half-hour ride on Japan 's famously efficient bullet train. But the journey quickly descended into a zombie apocalypse, with passengers screaming in terror.

Actors walk to Tokyo station before boarding a bullet train to perform for passengers during the Zombie Shinkansen event on a trip to Osaka, ahead of Halloween on October 19, 2024. © PHILIP FONG / AFP

Organizers of Saturday's adrenaline-filled trip, less than two weeks before Halloween, touted it as the "world's first haunted house experience on a running shinkansen."

On board one chartered car of the shinkansen – the Japanese word for bullet train – were around 40 thrill-seekers, ready to brave an encounter with the living dead between Tokyo and the western metropolis of Osaka.

The eerie experience was inspired by the hit 2016 South Korean action-horror movie Train to Busan, in which a father and daughter trapped on a moving train battle zombies hungry for human flesh.

All seemed normal at first as the bullet train made a peaceful departure Saturday evening, but it wasn't long until the first gory attack.

The victims – actors planted in seats by the organizers – jerked in agony and then underwent a terrifying transformation before starting a rampage against their fellow passengers.

Event organizer Kenta Iwana of the group Kowagarasetai, which translates to the "scare squad," said they wanted to "depict the normally safe, peaceful shinkansen – something we take for granted – collapsing in the blink of an eye."