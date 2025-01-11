Kumbh Mela: India readies for massive Hindu festival of 400 million pilgrims

Prayagraj, India - The world 's largest gathering of humanity begins in India on Monday with the opening of the Kumbh Mela, a six-week Hindu festival organizers expect to attract up to 400 million pilgrims.

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men from Niranjani Akhara are showered with flower petals as they take part in a religious procession during Peshwai, or the arrival of the members of an akhara or sect of sadhus for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India. © REUTERS

Organizers say the scale of preparations for the Kumbh Mela is akin to setting up a temporary country from scratch – in this case, one more populous than the US and Canada combined.

"Some 350 to 400 million devotees are going to visit the mela, so you can imagine the scale of preparations," festival spokesperson Vivek Chaturvedi said.

Around 150,000 toilets have been built and a network of community kitchens can each feed up to 50,000 people at the same time.

Another 68,000 LED light poles have been erected for a gathering so large that its bright lights can be seen from space.

Authorities and the police have also set up a network of "lost and found" centers and an accompanying phone app to help pilgrims lost in the immense crowd "to reunite with their families."

India is the world's most populous nation, with 1.4 billion people, and so is used to large crowds.

The last celebration at the site, the "ardh" or half Kumbh Mela in 2019, attracted 240 million pilgrims, according to India's government. That compares to an estimated 1.8 million Muslims who take part in the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The government calls the Kumbh Mela a "vibrant blend of cultures, traditions, and languages, showcasing a 'mini-India' where millions come together without formal invitations."