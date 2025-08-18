China calls on "all parties" to reach Ukraine agreement "as soon as possible"

Beijing, China - China on Monday called on "all parties" involved in peace talks in Washington DC to find an agreement on the Ukraine conflict "as soon as possible."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (l.) called on "all parties" attending discussions on the Ukraine conflict in Washington DC to find a resolution "as soon as possible." © Collage: IMAGO/Kyodo News & AFP/Ben Stansall

President Donald Trump is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the US capital for talks on Monday, after declaring that the US will not allow Kyiv to reclaim Crimea or enter NATO.

Zelensky, who has repeatedly rejected territorial concessions, is expected to meet with Trump one-on-one before being joined by a cohort of European leaders, including European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"We hope that all parties and stakeholders will participate in the peace talks in a timely manner and reach a fair, lasting, binding and acceptable peace agreement to all parties as soon as possible," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press conference.

Monday's meeting follows a summit between Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska last Friday, which failed to yield a ceasefire deal.

"China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis," Mao said when asked about the meeting.

She said that China, "Is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations and promote a political settlement process of the Ukraine crisis."