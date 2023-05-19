Man arrested after car crashes through gates of Vatican

Vatican City - A car crashed through a gate into the Vatican State and the driver was arrested on Thursday evening, the Holy See said.

The Vatican, home of Pope Francis, faced a scare on Thursday after a driver broke through the gates at high speed. © Andreas SOLARO / AFP

No one was injured, according to the statement.



The car reached the eastern entrance gate to the Vatican of Sant'Anna and broke through the two control gates of the Pontifical Swiss Guard and the Gendarmerie Corps of the Vatican State at high speed, the Holy See said.

The car initially approached and was turned away by the Swiss Guard. After a maneuver, it returned and raced into the Vatican.

In an attempt to stop the car, one of the Vatican's forces fired his handgun at the vehicle's front tires.

Although he hit the vehicle on the left front fender, the car continued to charge.