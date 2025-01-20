Claudia Sheinbaum vows to protect Mexicans in US ahead of Trump return

Playas de Tijuana, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised Sunday to defend her country's citizens living in the US, a day before Donald Trump was set to return to the White House with plans to carry out mass deportations.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum holds a rally to mark her government's first 100 days, at Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City. © REUTERS

"In this new period that arrives tomorrow with President Trump: First, we are going to defend Mexicans there," Sheinbaum said at an event in the central state of Puebla.

Sheinbaum alluded to, but did not explicitly mention, the incoming US president's plan to deport undocumented immigrants living in the US, which would include millions of Mexicans.

She said her government had hired lawyers to provide support to immigrants through Mexico's roughly 50 consulate offices in the US.

"And if they decide to return to Mexico or come to Mexico, they are welcome here, with open arms," Sheinbaum said.

The leftist president noted, however, that her predecessor and mentor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, got "along well" with Trump during the Republican's first term from 2017 to 2021.

"That's why I think we'll reach a good understanding," Sheinbaum said. "But, in any case, let it be well understood, let it be heard far away: Mexico is nobody's colony, nobody's protectorate."