El Chapo's son pleads not guilty to US federal narcotics charges

Chicago, Illinois - A son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded not guilty to sweeping narcotics trafficking charges Monday during a brief hearing under tight security in Chicago’s federal courthouse.

Ovidio Guzman-Lopez, the son of drug lord El Chapo, has pleaded not guilty to narcotics trafficking charges. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire

Dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, Ovidio Guzman Lopez (33) listened to the proceedings through a Spanish interpreter, though he occasionally answered US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman’s questions in heavily accented English.

Prosecutors said two of the six counts Guzman Lopez is charged with carry a mandatory life sentence if convicted. The death penalty was taken off the table as part of a negotiation for Guzman Lopez’s extradition with Mexican authorities, according to prosecutors.

Guzman Lopez waived his right to a detention hearing and will be held without bond pending trial. His next court date was set for November.

Guzman Lopez, who was reputed to have taken over the powerful Sinaloa cartel after his father’s arrest seven years ago, was one of four El Chapo sons, nicknamed the "Chapitos," charged in an indictment unsealed in Chicago earlier this year.

Of the sons, Guzman Lopez, who is known as "El Raton," or "The Mouse," was the only one in custody. He was captured in Culiacan, Mexico, in January after a bloody gun battle that left 10 soldiers and 19 suspects dead, according to news reports.

Guzman Lopez, who was being held in Mexico pending extradition proceedings, was flown to Chicago on Friday evening.