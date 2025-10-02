Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responds to Trump's Gaza plan and backs aid flotilla

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to President Donald Trump 's so-called "peace plan" for Gaza by calling on Palestinian authorities to be involved in negotiations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Palestinian authorities should be involved in negotiations around President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza. © IMAGO/Aal.Photo

Trump on Monday announced the plan, which would see Gaza placed under foreign rule in exchange for a tenuous ceasefire, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the two-year destruction of the strip.

"First, the aggrieved parties have to respond," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Wednesday.

"I believe the first thing is to wait for a response in the case of Palestine, because we have constitutional principles that have to do with the self-determination of peoples, and what we are seeking is peace," she said in comments translated from Spanish.

Sheinbaum also threw her support behind the Global Sumud Flotilla, a group of over 40 vessels which aimed to break Israel's illegal blockade on Gaza.

"We also hope that the flotilla is allowed to reach its destination freely," Sheinbaum said. "Because what it is delivering is humanitarian aid."

Hours after Sheinbaum's comments, the Flotilla was illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces.

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) put out a statement on the participation of Mexican nationals in the flotilla, and indicated support for the action.

The SRE called "for respect for the physical integrity and safety of the people participating in this initiative, whose purpose is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza."

