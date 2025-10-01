Death toll in Dallas ICE facility shooting rises as report reveals horrific treatment of victims

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the death of a Mexican citizen who was shot in last week's attack on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) named the victim as 32-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez. His death brings the total number of detainees killed in the attack up to two.

The attack was carried out by a gunman who opened fire on the ICE detention center from the roof of a nearby building before taking his own life.

"My husband Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family," his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, was quoted by LULAC as saying in a statement.

"His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone."

Sheinbaum said her government had arranged for the victim's mother to travel to Texas to repatriate the body, and demanded "a thorough investigation" from US authorities.

A report from El País revealed that, when Gauffeny came to see her husband in the hospital, his arms were tied to the hospital bed and his feet were handcuffed despite being severely injured.

Shortly after the shooting on Wednesday last week, Sheinbaum sent a diplomatic note to Washington to raise pressure on the Trump administration over the deaths of multiple Mexican citizens in ICE custody.