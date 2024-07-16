Mexican president urges stricter US gun control after Trump shooting

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday called on the US to tighten firearms control following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump .

"It's something that needs to be done urgently," said Lopez Obrador, whose government blames firearms trafficking from its northern neighbor for fueling drug cartel-related violence.



The outgoing leftist urged President Joe Biden and his predecessor and election rival Trump to sign a pledge to regulate weapon sales.

Lopez Obrador, who is due to leave office on October 1, said that the US was experiencing a "social decomposition" that must be tackled at its roots.

About a third of adults in the US own a firearm, and regulations on purchasing powerful, military-style rifles are lax.

In contrast, Mexico tightly controls weapons sales, making them practically impossible to obtain legally.

More than half a million weapons are trafficked into Mexico from the US annually, according to the Mexican government, which has repeatedly urged Washington to curb the flows.