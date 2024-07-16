Mexican president urges stricter US gun control after Trump shooting
Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday called on the US to tighten firearms control following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
"It's something that needs to be done urgently," said Lopez Obrador, whose government blames firearms trafficking from its northern neighbor for fueling drug cartel-related violence.
The outgoing leftist urged President Joe Biden and his predecessor and election rival Trump to sign a pledge to regulate weapon sales.
Lopez Obrador, who is due to leave office on October 1, said that the US was experiencing a "social decomposition" that must be tackled at its roots.
About a third of adults in the US own a firearm, and regulations on purchasing powerful, military-style rifles are lax.
In contrast, Mexico tightly controls weapons sales, making them practically impossible to obtain legally.
More than half a million weapons are trafficked into Mexico from the US annually, according to the Mexican government, which has repeatedly urged Washington to curb the flows.
Mexico has filed two lawsuits in US courts against the firearms industry, which it accuses of negligent practices in connection with weapons smuggling.
Cover photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP