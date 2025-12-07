Sheinbaum says US and Mexico "need each other" after Trump meeting

Mexico City, Mexico - Days after meeting with President Donald Trump , Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum insisted that the US and Mexico "need each other" and continue to maintain a "good relationship."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (c.) emphasized Mexico's close relationship with the US after meeting with President Donald Trump (r.) and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney last week. © AFP/Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sheinbaum touted Mexico's relationship with the US and said that she's "convinced" that the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement will remain in place, despite fears it will be ditched by the Trump administration in 2026.

The USMCA is set to be renegotiated amid concerns that Trump's threats to "let it expire" could see US agricultural producers blocked from trade with Mexico and Canada.

Both Sheinbaum's government and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration have stood firmly beside the USMCA, which they see as pivotal to economic cooperation in North America.

"Both economies need each other to be able to compete with other regions in the world," Sheinbaum said on Saturday in comments translated from Spanish. "We can have a good relationship with the United States, putting our principles at the forefront."

"We have reached an understanding in terms of security that establishes clear principles," she continued. "Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared and differentiated responsibility, collaboration without subordination."

Sheinbaum's comments came during a massive rally to shore up political support after days of demonstrations in November saw violent protestors set fire to public buildings.

On Friday, Carney and Sheinbaum jointly met with Trump for a 45-minute meeting before the World Cup draw in Washington.