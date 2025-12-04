Mexico's Sheinbaum set to hold trade talks with Trump at FIFA World Cup Draw

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's President Claudia Sheinbaum said she will discuss bilateral trade with US counterpart Donald Trump in a meeting in Washington on Friday ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw ceremony.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (l.) is set to discuss bilateral trade with Donald Trump as she heads to Washington for the FIFA World Cup draw. © Collage: YURI CORTEZ / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

She told reporters in Mexico City on Thursday that apart from a "small meeting" with Trump, she would also hold separate talks with Canadian leader Mark Carney.

The three countries – co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup – are signatories to the USMCA trade agreement that Trump is seeking to renegotiate on terms more favorable to US manufacturers.

The USMCA in 2020 replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement signed in the 1990s.

It is critical to the economies of Mexico and Canada, which respectively send around 80% and 75% of their exports to the US.

Trump has already imposed tariffs on some exports from Canada and Mexico that do not fall under the agreement and threatened further punishment if they fail to curb cross-border migration and drug trafficking.

So far, Sheinbaum has managed to stave off a threatened general tariff increase on Mexican exports.

In return, her government has deployed military personnel to the shared border with the US and increased drug arrests.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in three countries simultaneously for the first time, and will feature an unprecedented 48 teams.