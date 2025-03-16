Mexicans stage mass protests after discovery of "extermination center" with "clandestine crematoriums"

Jalisco, Mexico - Protesters gathered across Mexico on Saturday to demand justice following a grisly discovery of charred bones, shoes, and clothing at a suspected drug cartel training ground.

People place pairs of shoes during a vigil for those who lost their lives in the Izaguirre Ranch in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on March 15, 2025. © ULISES RUIZ / AFP

Demonstrations took place in the western state of Jalisco, where the remains were found, and in cities across the country, including the capital Mexico City, Tijuana, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosi, according to AFP journalists and local press reports.

Families searching for some of the more than 100,000 people missing in Mexico discovered the bodies on March 5 at a ranch where forced recruits are thought to have been held.

The Guerreros Buscadores collective – a group dedicated to locating missing people – described the site as an "extermination center" with "clandestine crematoriums."

In the Mexican capital, demonstrators placed candles and rows of shoes in tribute to the missing.

"I came to speak out for my son and for all the disappeared," said Aurora Corona (58), whose son vanished in March last year in Mexico's northeastern Nuevo Leon state.

She hoped the discovery would pressure authorities to do more to find the 124,059 people officially registered as missing in Mexico, mostly since 2006 when the government declared war on drug cartels.

"Hopefully they'll pay attention to us now they see the horrors of the country we live in," she said tearfully.