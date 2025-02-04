Mexico begins rollout of troops along border with US after deal with Trump

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico on Tuesday began the 10,000-strong border troop deployment it had promised US Presiden t Donald Trump in exchange for delaying a 25% tariff on exported goods.

Mexican troops are on their way to the border with the US after the country's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, struck a deal with her US counterpart, Donald Trump. © REUTERS

"The deployment has already started," Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters a day after announcing a last-minute deal with Trump to further crack down on immigrants and asylum seekers, as well as stop cross-border smuggling of fentanyl.

Trump on Saturday announced sweeping measures against Canada, China, and Mexico.

Its immediate neighbors were set to pay an export tariff of 25%, the president announced, and China an additional 10% on top of existing duties.

Canada and Mexico announced reciprocal levies before both countries' presidents managed to strike a deal with Trump Monday that saw him delay the tariffs by a month.

Markets had slumped Monday after the weekend threats sparked fears of a global trade war.

Sheinbaum said Tuesday troops had been taken from parts of the country that "do not have as much of a security problem."

More than 450,000 people have been murdered countrywide since Mexico launched a major offensive against drug cartels in 2006.

The US border deployment "does not leave the rest of the country without security," the president insisted.