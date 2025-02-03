Trump makes big move on Mexico tariffs after talk with President Sheinbaum

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has put a pause on tariffs he vowed to place on Mexico after having a positive discussion with the country's leader.

Donald Trump (r.) has announced that he has paused tariffs he had threatened to place on Mexico after speaking with Claudia Sheinbaum. © Collage: LUIS CORTES & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had a "very friendly conversation" with President Claudia Sheinbaum, and she had "agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers" to the border to "stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants."

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period, during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico," Trump said.

"I look forward to participating in those negotiations... as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries," he added.

Sheinbaum said in an X post that their discussion was conducted "with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty."

She also noted that Trump "committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," which he did not share in his own.

Their agreement came as Trump's 25% tariff on the country was scheduled to take effect on Tuesday.

Trump has recently been using tariffs to initiate trade wars, a strategy that has been met with heavy criticism.