Mexico City residents furious at "Trump refugees" amid spiraling housing crisis

Mexico City, Mexico - Residents of Mexico City are furious over skyrocketing house prices and gentrification, which they blame in part on an influx of American "refugees" fleeing US President Donald Trump's administration.

For months, anti-gentrification demonstrators have gathered across Mexico City, often protesting in Parque México, located in the city's Condesa district.

Often chanting "fuera gringo," which translates to "gringos out," many blame an influx of US citizens.

The first of several major anti-gentrification protests occurred on a date that made it plain who Mexico City's residents are angry at: July 4, Independence Day in the US.

"To them, we are nobody's," one Mexico City resident told DW. "They come here and just drive us out of the city."

Amid spiraling tensions, some demonstrators have attacked cafés and shops catering to tourists.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum in August condemned these acts as "xenophobic" and called for calm across the nation's capital.

"No matter how legitimate the cause, as is the case with gentrification, the demand cannot be to simply say 'Get out!' to people of other nationalities inside our country," Sheinbaum said during a daily press conference.

Reports have also claimed that some local residents have been thrown out of their homes in favor of tourist accommodation, while others have simply been priced out of neighborhoods.

"You don't just lose your home, you lose everything – your mental health, your work," local resident Blanca Reyes, who was evicted from her home, told DW.