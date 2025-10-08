White House boasts over lowest number of US-Mexico border crossings in decades

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration claimed that unauthorized US- Mexico border crossings have dropped to their lowest levels since 1970.

US-Mexico border crossings are at a more than 50-year low since President Donald Trump launched his brutal deportation campaign and anti-migrant policy. © AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty images

Federal data obtained by CBS News cover the 2025 fiscal year, which included former President Joe Biden's final four months in office as well as the entirety of Trump's second term so-far.

Notably, more than 60% of US Border Patrol apprehensions were actually recorded during the final three months of the Biden administration.

Since Trump became president for the second time, on average 9,000 people were detained by border agents each month. During periods of Biden's term, which was also characterized by a militarization of the border and a mass deportation drive, such numbers were cited daily.

The White House took the opportunity to tout their own migration strategy in a statement that claimed Trump "crushed illegal crossings."

"Strong leadership can, in fact, stop the flood of illegal crossings, deadly cartels, and security threats dead in their tracks," a statement read.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has rounded up thousands of people, often abducting them off the street and holding them in unsafe and inhumane conditions before deporting them with no due process.