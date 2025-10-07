Mexico pushes for deal with US as Trump's new tariffs spark alarm

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico is in talks with the US government on how to avoid 25% tariffs on heavy trucks that are set to take effect on November 1, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday.

President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) said Tuesday that Mexico is in talks with the Trump administration on how to avoid 25% tariffs on heavy trucks due to take effect in November. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

Mexico is the US' biggest supplier of trucks, and would be hard hit by US President Donald Trump's latest move in his international tariff war.

Official statistics show that nearly 95% of the heavy vehicles produced in Mexico are exported to the US, with which Mexico and Canada have a free trade agreement.

Sheinbaum admitted that the truck tariff announced Monday would affect her country more than others and said she would request a phone call with Trump to discuss the matter.

"We will seek an agreement before November 1," she said during her regular morning conference, adding that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard was in discussions with the US government.

The Trump administration cited national security concerns when it launched a so-called Section 232 probe into imports of trucks earlier this year.

Analysts say that the impact of the tariff depends on whether there are exemptions for vehicles made in Mexico and Canada.