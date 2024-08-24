Mexico rejects "interventionist" US critique of popular judicial reform

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico has sent a diplomatic note to the US to protest its neighbor's "interventionist" statements concerning a proposed domestic judicial reform, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks about a statement from the US Ambassador Ken Salazar to Mexico about a proposed judicial reform during a press conference in Mexico City. © Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

This came a day after US Ambassador Ken Salazar told reporters the change, which would see judges and magistrates elected by popular vote, "will threaten" a trade relationship that "relies on investors' confidence in Mexico's legal framework."



Mexico is one of the US' largest trading partners. The two have a free trade agreement that also includes Canada.

"The ambassador's statement... represents an unacceptable act of interference, it violates Mexico’s sovereignty and does not reflect the degree of mutual respect that characterizes relations between our governments," said the protest note, which Lopez Obrador read at a press conference.

Salazar had claimed the proposed change could pose "a major risk to the functioning of Mexico's democracy." It could "make it easier for cartels and other bad actors to take advantage of politically motivated and inexperienced judges," he suggested.

On Friday, the ambassador wrote on X that his concerns had been expressed "in a spirit of collaboration."