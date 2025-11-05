Mexico's Sheinbaum calls for tougher sexual harassment laws after groping attack

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called Wednesday for sexual harassment to be made a crime nationwide after being groped on the street in an attack that underscored the dangers women in the Latin American country face.

Sheinbaum (63) was attacked while greeting supporters near the presidential palace in Mexico City on Tuesday as she was walking to a public event.

A drunken man approached her, put his arm around her shoulder, and with the other hand touched her hip and chest, while attempting to kiss her neck.

A member of the presidential security detail pulled him away. Mexico's first woman president initially appeared confused by the incident, which was caught on camera, even agreeing to take a picture with the man.

He was later arrested.

The incident put the focus on Mexico's troubling record on women's safety, with sexual harassment commonplace and rights groups warning of a femicide crisis.

Around 70% of Mexican women aged 15 and over will experience at least one incident of sexual harassment in their lives, according to United Nations data.

The UN says an average of 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico.

Sheinbaum said Wednesday she had pressed charges against the man and would review nationwide legislation on sexual harassment.

"My thinking is: if I don't file a complaint, what becomes of other Mexican women? If this happens to the president, what will happen to all the women in our country?" she told her regular morning press conference.

She said she "only realized what really happened after seeing the videos."