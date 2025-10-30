Mexico's Sheinbaum condemns latest "narco-boat" strikes in fiery address

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum slammed her US counterpart Donald Trump 's "narco-boat" strikes after yet another deadly attack in the Pacific Ocean, and called for better cooperation.

"We do not agree with these interventions, and we have a model, a protocol that has yielded many results," declared Sheinbaum in comments, translated from Spanish, during her daily press conference on Wednesday.

"I spoke with the foreign minister and asked him to summon the ambassador to tell him that what we want is for that protocol to be improved, within the framework of the security agreements we have with the United States."

Sheinbaum's condemnation comes a day after she slammed the US for carrying out strikes off Mexico's coast and directed the Mexican Navy to search for the attack's sole survivor.

The search, tragically, was unsuccessful.

Her latest comments also come after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced yet another attack off Mexico's coast.

"The Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans," Hegseth said, promising to "hunt them down and eliminate them wherever they operate."