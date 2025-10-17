Mexico's Sheinbaum responds to accusations that cartels are offering bounties for ICE officials

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed claims made by President Donald Trump's administration that crime cartels are offering bounties for US immigration officials.

Sheinbaum said that her government had received "no information" regarding alleged cartel bounties on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during her daily press conference on Wednesday.

"We are requesting information but there is none," Sheinbaum told reporters. "We learned of this, just like you, via publication" by the US Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS published a press release on Tuesday claiming they had "obtained credible intelligence indicating that Mexican criminals, in coordination with domestic extremist groups have placed targeted bounties" on ICE personnel.

"These criminal networks have issued explicit instructions to US-based sympathetics, including street gangs in Chicago, to monitor, harass, and assassinate federal agents," the statement read.

The DHS went on to claim that so-called "Antifa-groups" had been working in cahoots with the cartels to provide logistical support and supplies.

In interviews with the Guardian, a range of qualified experts – including DEA agents and a former Mexican cartel trafficker – all said it was extremely unlikely that such organized crime groups would directly target ICE officials.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem doubled down on claims that up to $50,000 was being offered for the murder of ICE agents in a post on X.

"DHS law enforcement under Trump has been so effective in dismantling cartel operations in America that these criminal networks are now placing bounties on the heads of our agents," she said on Wednesday.