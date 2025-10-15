Trump administration pulls visas from dozens of Mexican officials in stunning move

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration reportedly revoked the US visas of at least 50 Mexican politicians who it accused of being involved with drug cartels.

The Trump administration reportedly revoked the US visas of at least 50 Mexican officials, offering no explanation. © imago/imagebroker

Two Mexican officials who had their visas cancelled told Reuters that, while previous US administrations have made similar moves, Trump's regime was acting at a much larger scale.

The Trump administration reportedly provided no written explanation or prior warning for the cancellations, but they come during a period of increased US hostility to Latin American countries with leftist governments.

"The Trump administration is finding new ways to exert more pressure on Mexico," former US ambassador to Mexico Tony Wayne told Reuters.

At least 50 politicians from the Mexican government's ruling Morena party have had their visas revoked, as well as dozens from other political parties.

Only four of these officials have publically confirmed that their visas were cancelled. It is unclear whether any executive cabinet members have been targeted.

Asked about such reports during her daily press briefing, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico's government is not usually informed about visa cancellations due to privacy concerns.

A spokesperson for the State Department told Reuters that US visas "may be revoked at any time" if their holders are engaged in "activities that run contrary to America's national interest."