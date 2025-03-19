Mexico's top prosecutor vows to uncover "truth" about suspected mass grave

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's attorney general on Wednesday vowed to uncover the truth about what happened at a suspected drug cartel training ground where charred bones, shoes, and clothing were found earlier this month.

The extensive evidence meant that the "truth will come out" about the grisly discovery at a ranch in the western state of Jalisco, Alejandro Gertz told a news conference, following international calls for a transparent investigation.

Gertz, whose office is preparing to take over the case, listed multiple flaws in the initial investigation overseen by the Jalisco state prosecutor's office, including a failure to thoroughly search the site.

The top prosecutor said he would investigate whether the irregularities were the result of incompetence or a possible connection between authorities and criminals.

The ranch was searched last September following clashes in the area between the military and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful and violent drug trafficking groups.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office reported that it found skeletal remains at the time.

This month, a group of families searching for people who have disappeared discovered more buried bones, dozens of shoes, and other objects that apparently went unnoticed during the initial search.

The United Nations Human Rights Office last week called for "thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigations" into the apparent crimes.