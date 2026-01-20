Sheinbaum quells concerns after US hints at military operation in Mexican territory
Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum cooled down the temperature after fears circled that the US would launch military operations within Mexico's sovereign territory.
Concerns were triggered on Friday, when the US Federal Aviation Administration issued guardiance to aircraft operators to be cautious when flying over the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico.
These fears were exacerbated when an image of a US military transport plane on the tarmac at Toluca's airport went viral on social media, leading many to speculate that the US military was operating within the country.
In a Monday post on X, Senator Clemente Castañeda of the opposition Citizen Movement party demanded an explanation from Sheinbaum.
"The Senate of the Republic has not held a session to authorize the entry of foreign troops into national territory," he wrote in a statement translated from Spanish.
"The Constitution is clear: Article 76, section III, establishes that the authority to authorize the entry and transit of foreign troops belongs exclusively to the Senate," he wrote.
Sheinbaum seeks to provide reassurance
During her daily press briefing on Monday, Sheinbaum calmed the waters, saying there was no cause for alarm.
Regarding the FAA guidance, Sheinbaum confirmed that Mexico's government had received a "written" assurance that no US military flights would operate in Mexican airspace.
When it came to the aircraft at Toluca, Sheinbaum explained that it was there as part of a "logistical" operation that did not require Senate approval.
"It should not have need to be consulted," Sheinbaum said. "There were no United States troops coming... it was related to a training matter."
"The United States plane landed, public servants got on that plane and they went for training," she explained. "Who authorized this? The Secretary of Defense."
