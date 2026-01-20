Sheinbaum quells concerns after US hints at military operation in Mexican territory

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum cooled down the temperature after fears circled that the US would launch military operations within Mexico 's sovereign territory.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured the country that the US was not launching military operations within Mexico. © AFP/Alfredo Estrella

Concerns were triggered on Friday, when the US Federal Aviation Administration issued guardiance to aircraft operators to be cautious when flying over the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico.

These fears were exacerbated when an image of a US military transport plane on the tarmac at Toluca's airport went viral on social media, leading many to speculate that the US military was operating within the country.

In a Monday post on X, Senator Clemente Castañeda of the opposition Citizen Movement party demanded an explanation from Sheinbaum.

"The Senate of the Republic has not held a session to authorize the entry of foreign troops into national territory," he wrote in a statement translated from Spanish.



"The Constitution is clear: Article 76, section III, establishes that the authority to authorize the entry and transit of foreign troops belongs exclusively to the Senate," he wrote.