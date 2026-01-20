Mexico hands over dozens more suspected cartel members to the US

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico said Tuesday it has handed 37 suspected members of organized crime gangs over to the US, whose President Donald Trump has threatened ground attacks against drug cartels there.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum recently ruled out a US troop deployment in her country amid security talks with Trump. © ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

It was the third such handover in about a year, bringing the total to 92, the government said. It did not state the suspected criminals' nationalities.

The announcement came just over a week after President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed security with Trump and told him a US troop deployment in Mexico was "not on the table."

Trump had said land attacks against cartels would follow recent US maritime operations in the Pacific and Caribbean, without specifying where or when.

Sheinbaum has stepped up the extradition of cartel leaders and reinforced border cooperation, but has repeatedly voiced opposition to any military intervention.

She has pointed to a 50% decrease in fentanyl seizures at the US southern border, a 40% drop in homicides in Mexico, and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs as proof of the success of her policies.

Since seizing Venezuela's president from Caracas, Trump has also made threats against other leftist governments in the region, including Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico.

Mexico's public security secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said on X Tuesday the group most recently expelled would not risk the death penalty in the US under an agreement with Washington.