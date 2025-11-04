Sheinbaum slams possible US strikes on Mexican soil: "That won't happen"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday downplayed the likelihood of US military action against cartels on Mexican soil, following a report that Washington is considering deploying troops south of the border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has hit back at reports claiming that the US would soon take military action against cartels on Mexican soil. © CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

"That won't happen," Sheinbaum told reporters in response to an NBC News report that President Donald Trump's administration is planning ground operations against her country's powerful cartels.

"Furthermore, we do not agree" with any intervention, the left-wing Sheinbaum added.

Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to halt the flow of drugs into the US.

In addition to designating several Mexican cartels as "terrorist" organizations, he offered in April to send troops to Mexico to fight drug cartels, a proposal that Sheinbaum rejected.

During a meeting with Sheinbaum in September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised her anti-drug efforts and vowed the US would respect Mexico's sovereignty.

But on Monday, NBC reported that the Trump administration has begun training troops and intelligence officers for a potential mission on Mexican soil.

The report, which cited four unnamed current or former US officials, said, however, that the deployment was "not imminent" and that a final decision had not been made.

An operation inside Mexico would mark a dramatic escalation of Trump's military campaign against Latin American drug traffickers.