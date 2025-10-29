Sheinbaum slams Trump's boat strikes as Mexico scrambles to find survivors

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum slammed President Donald Trump's recent military strikes on boats in the Pacific Ocean. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Yuri Cortez

"I was today inform by the Secretary of the Navy... of an attack in international waters on a boat that allegedly was carrying drugs," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Tuesday in comments translated from Spanish.

"There remained a sole survivor and the Navy, for humanitarian reasons and within international treaties, decided to rescue this person," she continued.

The remarks came as the Mexican navy on Tuesday confirmed that it was searching for the sole survivor of US strikes on four boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean that left 14 people dead.

The Navy said that the operation was taking place more than 400 nautical miles southwest of the port of Acapulco and was carried out at the request of the US Coast Guard.

"We do not agree with these attacks as they occur," Sheinbaum declared, condemning the Trump administration's policy of bombing boats that it accuses without evidence of trafficking drugs.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that 14 so-called "narcoterrorists" were killed in Monday's strikes, bringing the total to at least 57 killed by boat strikes.

The attacks are the first confirmed to have taken place near Mexican waters since the US launched its offensive, which has largely targeted Venezuelan boats in moves dubbed "murder" by local authorities and blatantly illegal by experts.