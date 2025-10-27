Mexico's Sheinbaum secures tariff extension from Trump

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she had secured a further extension from her US counterpart Donald Trump of a tariff hike, days before a deadline for the two countries to finalize trade talks.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) announced on Monday that she has secured another tariff extension from US counterpart Donald Trump. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Trump has threatened to impose 30% tariffs on Mexican imports.

Thursday marks the end of the 90-day period Trump stipulated for the two countries, which are part of a North American free trade agreement, to reach a deal.

Sheinbaum said in telephone talks with Trump on Saturday, the two leaders decided "we're going to give it a few more weeks" to end talks on a range of trade barriers over which Washington has called out Mexico.

The leftist Sheinbaum, who has been nicknamed the "Trump whisperer" for her ability to dodge Trump's tariffs blitz, told her regular morning news conference she would speak with Trump again "in a few weeks."

Trump's diplomatic treatment of Mexico stands in contrast to his punitive approach to northern neighbor Canada.

On Saturday, he announced he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10% as retaliation for a Canadian anti-tariff ad that featured late US leader Ronald Reagan.

Sheinbaum, on the other hand, announced last week that her government was making "very good progress" in trade talks with Washington.

She said Monday that the trade talks focused on 54 non-tariff barriers, including restrictions on foreign companies operating in Mexico's energy sector and regulatory hurdles in agriculture, telecommunications, and intellectual property.