New York's Met Museum returns trafficked artifacts to Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Cambodia - Buddhist monks in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh chanted blessings and threw flowers on Thursday to welcome 14 trafficked artifacts repatriated from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Buddhist monks take part in a repatriation ceremony for Angkorian artifacts returned from the US at the National Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. © TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP

The Angkorian artworks, which included a 10th century goddess sandstone statute and a large Buddha head from the 7th century, were stolen by antiquities trafficker Douglas Latchford before ending up in New York.

"I am so glad and so happy to see our ancestors back home," Cambodian Culture Minister Phoeurng Sackona said at the repatriation ceremony.

"We have many more treasures at the Met which we also hope will be returned to Cambodia," she added.

Sackona said more than 50 stolen artifacts would return to Cambodia from the US in the near future.

The minister also called on private collectors and museums around the world to follow the Met and return looted artifacts.

"This return of our national treasures, held by the Met, is of utmost importance not only for Cambodia, but for all of humankind," she said.