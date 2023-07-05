Crashed North Korean satellite was useless for spying, military experts say

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea 's spy satellite, which was recovered by South Korea after a failed launch last month, has no military potential, according to army experts.

Debris from the failed North Korean satellite launch was recovered by South Korean authorities, who said the equipment had no military potential. © via REUTERS

Large pieces of debris from the rocket and satellite, which launched at the end of May, were recovered from the Yellow Sea.



The wreckage was then analyzed with the help of US experts, the general staff of the South Korean armed forces said on Wednesday.

The group of experts concluded that the satellite would not have been militarily usable "as a reconnaissance satellite," despite North Korea's intentions.

The general staff said that it had concluded the wreckage recovery work, which began shortly after the crash on May 31.

North Korea admitted the technical failure and said it was planning another launch attempt, however, no date was given.

Pyongyang said the rocket carried the first of its satellites into space for military reconnaissance.

South Korea planned to gain more information on North Korea's missile and satellite development programs by examining the wreckage. The technology of space missiles and long-range military missiles are similar.

The US, Japan, and South Korea all condemned the failed launch, accusing Pyongyang of using technology directly related to its intercontinental ballistic missile program.