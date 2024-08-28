Kim Jong-un oversees test fire for latest new weapon as North Korea continues military expansion

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of a 240 millimeter multiple rocket launcher equipped with a new "guiding system", state media said Wednesday, as Pyongyang continues to upgrade its arsenal.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present at the unveiling of an updated multiple rocket launcher that has a new "guiding system." © Collage: via REUTERS

The announcement comes about three months after North Korea said it would equip its military with a "new" multiple rocket launcher (MRL) known to be capable of striking Seoul.



The nuclear-armed country has recently bolstered military ties with Moscow, and analysts have said the North could be testing and ramping up production of artillery and cruise missiles before sending them to Russia for use in Ukraine.

The US and Seoul have accused North Korea of supplying ammunition and missiles for Russia's war effort, a claim Pyongyang has called "absurd."

The multiple rocket launcher, "technically updated in its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, was proved to be advantageous in all indices," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.

Updates included "newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power," it said.

At the test-firing, Kim also "set forth an important policy to be pursued in producing new artillery pieces and equipping army units with them."