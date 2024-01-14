North Korea reportedly fires another ICBM as Kim Jong-un makes ratchets up rhetoric

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang staged live-fire exercises near the country's tense maritime border with South Korea.

North Korea reportedly fired another intermediate-range ballistic missile amid worsening relations with its neighbor to the south. © IMAGO / Newscom / Yonhap News

"Our military detected one suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea at around 14:55 (12:55 AM ET)," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.



The missile flew 621 miles, the JCS added, saying that authorities in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo were analyzing the specifications.

"We strongly condemn the latest missile launch by North Korea as it is a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," it said.

Japan's coast guard also confirmed a suspected missile launch by North Korea, citing information from the country's defense ministry, and warning vessels to take care.

North Korea's last missile test was of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which it fired into the East Sea on December 18.