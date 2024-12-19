North Korea hits out at US and mocks allies in furious response to criticism of role in Ukraine war

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Thursday lashed out at "reckless provocation" by the US and its allies amid growing criticism of Pyongyang's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Korea responded furiously to international criticism of role in Russia's war on Ukraine, in support of which Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / EyePress & IMAGO / Steinach

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a foreign ministry spokesperson said the 10 nations that include the US, Britain, and South Korean, as well as the European Union were "distorting and slandering" Pyongyang's "normal cooperative" ties with Moscow.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia's war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

On Monday, 10 states and the EU issued a statement saying that North Korea's growing involvement in the war in Ukraine in support of Russia constituted a "dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security."

The US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the UK, and the high representative of the European Union signed the statement, released by Washington.

"We urge the DPRK to cease immediately all assistance for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, including by withdrawing its troops," it said.