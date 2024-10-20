North Korea issues stark warning over "unlawful" US-led sanctions monitoring team

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's top diplomat on Sunday criticized a new sanctions monitoring team led by the US as "unlawful and illegitimate," warning countries involved in the entity would face a "dear price."

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has warned countries involved in the US-led sanctions monitoring team will pay a "dear price." © Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP

The 11-member team was named earlier this month after Russia in March vetoed the renewal of a panel of UN experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, imposed for its banned nuclear and weapons programs.

Since the Russian veto, South Korea and its allies have worked to apply different methods to monitor sanctions, leading to the formation of the new group – which includes the US and Japan.

Such a monitoring mechanism is "utterly unlawful and illegitimate," North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.

"Its existence itself constitutes a denial of the UN Charter," he said.

The criticism comes on the heels of a report by the South's spy agency that North Korea had sent a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow in its war with Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already training in Russia.

Seoul also claims that Pyongyang has been shipping arms to Moscow to use against Kyiv.