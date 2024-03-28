Russia ends monitoring of UN's North Korea sanctions amid reports of arms transfers

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Thursday blocked the renewal of a panel of UN experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea , weeks after the body said it was investigating reports of arms transfers between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The move was met with a flurry of criticism, including by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who took to social media to call the veto "a guilty plea" amid allegations that Pyongyang is aiding Moscow in its war against Kyiv.



The United States called the veto by Russia a "self-interested effort to bury the panel's reporting on its own collusion" with North Korea.

"Russia's actions today have cynically undermined international peace and security, all to advance the corrupt bargain that Moscow has struck with the DPRK," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Moscow's veto at the Security Council does not remove the sanctions on North Korea but spells the end for the group monitoring their implementation – and myriad alleged violations.

The panel's mandate expires at the end of April.

All members of the Security Council other than Russia and China voted for the resolution.