North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile with potential to reach US

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Monday test-fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the US, extending a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year and triggering further international condemnation.

South Korea said the North fired an ICBM that used solid fuel, which makes missiles easier to transport and faster to fire than liquid-fuelled versions.



Monday's launch was the third time the North had tested a solid-fuel ICBM, after launches in April and July, which analysts said signalled consistent efforts to improve the technology.

North Korea had said the previous two were "Hwasong-18" missiles but did not immediately comment on Monday's launch.

The US, South Korea, and Japan all quickly condemned the missile test, stating it was in breach of UN Security Council resolutions and would make the Korean peninsula less secure.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered an "immediate and overwhelming" countermeasure, and called for a joint response with the US and Japan.

Japan's defence ministry said the ICBM had a potential range of more than 9,000 miles, which would cover the entire US. It followed a short-range missile launch on Sunday night.

"(The launches are) not only a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions but also a threat to peace and stability of the region and we strongly condemn," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.